Now featuring the Spacefarer Card Game!

Introducing the Official Spacefarer Card Game!

Featuring decks from Spacefarer games, battle against AI or online multiplayer with a traditional elemental based team.

-Score points in two rounds to beat your opponent. Each card is worth different points!

-Keep on dealing cards from your hand in a fast battle of wits!

-Featuring wonderful animations and smooth transitions of play, just like a real card game.

-Fair and balanced play between playing different decks.

Now included with Jacob's Quest, when selecting Play via Steam, select the Spacefarer Card Game option.