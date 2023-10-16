 Skip to content

Turn on the light - Jigsaw update for 16 October 2023

New features

Turn on the light - Jigsaw update for 16 October 2023 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello folks!

After some feedback, new features have been added to the game:

  • Option to leave a selected piece
  • Rotation of the piece using the mouse wheel
  • UI improvements

Thanks for the feedback and I hope you like it :)

