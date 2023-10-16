DisplayFusion 10.1.2 Now Available!

We're very excited to announce that DisplayFusion 10.1.2 is now available for download! This release fixes some issues from the last couple of versions based on everyone's feedback.

DisplayFusion 10.1.2 Highlights

Note: This is the last version of DisplayFusion that will install and run on Windows 7/8

Fix: TitleBar Buttons now show up on Discord

Fix: Firefox no longer moves to next monitor when middle-clicking a tab

Fix: Alt+Tab previews no longer have black borders on Windows 10

Fix: Alt+Tab icons are now centred under previews when item text is disabled

Fix: Alt+Tab no longer has a white background in some cases

Fix: Alt+Tab no longer selects the wrong window when using the "Show on current monitor, show current windows" mode

Fix: Taskbar now gets the correct height on systems with Atomic Alarm Clock installed

Fix: Chrome now fits properly when maximized to splits on systems with ESET Antivirus installed

Fix: Windows no longer resize when restored from minimized by dragging file over taskbar button

Fix: Selecting All Applications in the Select Application window no longer throws an error

Fix: UWP apps are no longer duplicated in the Select Application window

Fix: Taskbar line looks correct again when auto-hidden on Windows 10

Fix: AMD Radeon software now gets correct icon on DisplayFusion taskbar

Fix: Resolved a wallpaper issue that could cause the wallpaper to be removed and replaced with a blank image

Updating DisplayFusion

We encourage everyone to update to this new version today to take advantage of these improvements. If you've already purchased DisplayFusion, it's a lifetime license, so you can upgrade to this version at no cost! If you would like to see a complete list of all the changes, please visit the DisplayFusion change log. Thank you to everyone who helped to test the beta versions, that feedback is what makes DisplayFusion so amazing. We would also like to thank all of the translators who have helped translate DisplayFusion to their native languages. Thanks everyone!