DisplayFusion 10.1.2 Now Available!

We're very excited to announce that DisplayFusion 10.1.2 is now available for download! This release fixes some issues from the last couple of versions based on everyone's feedback.
DisplayFusion 10.1.2 Highlights
- Note: This is the last version of DisplayFusion that will install and run on Windows 7/8
- Fix: TitleBar Buttons now show up on Discord
- Fix: Firefox no longer moves to next monitor when middle-clicking a tab
- Fix: Alt+Tab previews no longer have black borders on Windows 10
- Fix: Alt+Tab icons are now centred under previews when item text is disabled
- Fix: Alt+Tab no longer has a white background in some cases
- Fix: Alt+Tab no longer selects the wrong window when using the "Show on current monitor, show current windows" mode
- Fix: Taskbar now gets the correct height on systems with Atomic Alarm Clock installed
- Fix: Chrome now fits properly when maximized to splits on systems with ESET Antivirus installed
- Fix: Windows no longer resize when restored from minimized by dragging file over taskbar button
- Fix: Selecting All Applications in the Select Application window no longer throws an error
- Fix: UWP apps are no longer duplicated in the Select Application window
- Fix: Taskbar line looks correct again when auto-hidden on Windows 10
- Fix: AMD Radeon software now gets correct icon on DisplayFusion taskbar
- Fix: Resolved a wallpaper issue that could cause the wallpaper to be removed and replaced with a blank image
Updating DisplayFusion
We encourage everyone to update to this new version today to take advantage of these improvements. If you've already purchased DisplayFusion, it's a lifetime license, so you can upgrade to this version at no cost! If you would like to see a complete list of all the changes, please visit the DisplayFusion change log. Thank you to everyone who helped to test the beta versions, that feedback is what makes DisplayFusion so amazing. We would also like to thank all of the translators who have helped translate DisplayFusion to their native languages. Thanks everyone!
Changed files in this update