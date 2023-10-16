Patch notes - 0.4.1Q

Good evening players,

Tonight we're releasing a small, new patch for "Try to Fall Asleep"! For more details, here are the patch notes...

Dreaming Segments

In dream 2 and 4, added a new path that leads to the watchtower. The light trail on the 4th dream has also been updated.

2nd Dream

Reduced the shadow scare spawn regularity.

4th Dream

If you're pulling up the notepad while sneaking, you'll do it silently and the monsters won't notice you. This also works for picking radio parts and Michael's pages.

Improved the stability for the notepad's camera transitions.

Improved the collision while running up the tunnel to the surface.

Miscellaneous

Updated texts for the popup in the main menu and for the end game message.

And that's it for this patch! If you find anything else or have some other suggestions/feedback, feel free to share them it in the "General feedback thread".

Good night!

AD team