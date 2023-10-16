Fixes and improvements in animations and UI.

Share · View all patches · Build 12454261 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 18:13:21 UTC by Wendy

-Most character movement animations are improved. This to have a more fluid and realistic movement.

-A new section is added that improves and expands the final puzzle, since it felt weak and unfunny. (Plus it's a next level track).

-The general UI of the menus and when collecting objects are modified. This to have better visibility and recognition of the objects that are collected.

-Enemy reactions are improved when hitting different parts of the body with the shotgun.

-Optimization is improved.

-Some lines of dialogue are improved.

-The AI ​​of human enemies is improved.

-Fixed the bug that caused the arrows to not display correctly on his back.

-Some problems with lighting and textures are corrected and improved.