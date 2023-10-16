Fixes and improvements in animations and UI.

-Most character movement animations are improved. This to have a more fluid and realistic movement.
-A new section is added that improves and expands the final puzzle, since it felt weak and unfunny. (Plus it's a next level track).
-The general UI of the menus and when collecting objects are modified. This to have better visibility and recognition of the objects that are collected.
-Enemy reactions are improved when hitting different parts of the body with the shotgun.
-Optimization is improved.
-Some lines of dialogue are improved.
-The AI of human enemies is improved.
-Fixed the bug that caused the arrows to not display correctly on his back.
-Some problems with lighting and textures are corrected and improved.
Changed files in this update