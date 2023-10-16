TaleSpire Patch Release - Linux out of box experience

We have had Linux support via Proton for a long time, and it's been almost ideal. The one problem has been that talespire:// URLs did not work unless you did a bunch of hackery to set them up yourselves[0].

This release fixes that.

While testing on all distros and window-manager combinations is not practical, we have done basic testing on Gnome, KDE, and Cinnamon desktop environments across Ubuntu, an Ubuntu derivative, Fedora, and Manjaro.

If you are installing for the first time, the URLs should now just work. For those who are updating an existing install of TaleSpire, you may need to "verify files" for the fix to apply.

If you still have issues after this patch, please file a ticket on our bug report page, and we'll see what can be done.

Cross-platform play is something we love. We are delighted to be knocking down one more barrier that was getting between you and your games.

Next stop, the slab-browser release!

See you then.



[0] The Linux bods out there are probably saying, "You just need a .desktop file," and yes, that was part of it. But some edge cases introduced by wine/photon make it a little less trivial.