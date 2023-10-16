 Skip to content

城市工人模拟器 update for 16 October 2023

CityWorkerSimulator Update 1.4.2

16 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.4.2:

-Layout updates for some interfaces

-Optimize the details of all pants

-Fixed the issue of pants and shoes being unable to be replaced

