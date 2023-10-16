 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day update for 16 October 2023

Released: Fire of Life: New Day 0.42s "Classes"

Fire of Life: New Day 0.42s "Classes"

Andrei, Bria, Eric, Cayla, Kei, Matt, and Tori head off to class! This story also elaborates why Bria and Eric act the way they do when in proximity to each other (a supernatural reason) 😊.

A few changes:

  • New Initiate Screen: That scene with Lily and Fio when you click on Begin. I have moved that to the splashscreen section, and use that for initial set ups and a brief tutorial. That way when you click on Begin, you are going right to the chapter window.
  • Continue Button: This will load the last save. I am keeping the Load button (for now) if you have you have another save you want to load.
  • Main Menu button (both in Game Menu and the Chapter Screen): This will create a quicksave before you fully exit. This will cooperate with the Continue Button.
  • Also changed the Chapter screen a bit. The top bar (Prologue, Part 1, Part 2) makes it easier to switch without doing a "Next Page" mechanicism.

Translations are a work in progress at the moment. When they are implemented, you will be greated with a screen of Flags when you first launch. I have not yet decided how to implement it in the Settings Menu.

