 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

a guard walks into a tavern update for 16 October 2023

10月17日补丁 修复金门

Share · View all patches · Build 12454114 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、金门虽然上次修复了，结果还是有卡死的bug。
已修复
嗨，作者水平就是这么高超，没bug了我更新什么呢，必须写点bug出来养寇自重。

2、鱼上钩后，鱼钩标志会开始上下俯卧。
现在能一眼通过俯卧力度判断鱼的品质了（其实高级鱼的倒计时圈圈也转的更快）

3、修复了装备商店里下架装备后，再点开装备，售卖界面没关闭的bug

Changed files in this update

a guard walks into a tavern Content Depot 1536471
  • Loading history…
一名卫兵走进了一间酒馆x32 Depot 1536472
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link