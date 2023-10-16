10月17日补丁 修复金门

1、金门虽然上次修复了，结果还是有卡死的bug。
已修复
嗨，作者水平就是这么高超，没bug了我更新什么呢，必须写点bug出来养寇自重。
2、鱼上钩后，鱼钩标志会开始上下俯卧。
现在能一眼通过俯卧力度判断鱼的品质了（其实高级鱼的倒计时圈圈也转的更快）
3、修复了装备商店里下架装备后，再点开装备，售卖界面没关闭的bug
