Hi Pongers! There is new update! Hope you like it! There is arena choosing system and new arena! There should be more arenas and music in next update!

0.7.4.0

[Arenas]

New Ice Hockey arena!

Hockey puck added as ball in Ice hockey arena

[Map choosing system]

[Map choosing system] New arena choosing system (only available in singlematch)

[UI]

[UI] Updated enemy_picker buttons

[Tutorial]

[Tutorial] Tutorial ball speed reduced if enemy scored