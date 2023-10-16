- Holding jump after a platform drop will now allow for a continuous platform drop
- Fixed hearts appearing empty on Ready prompt
- Fixed a condition where you could get stuck sliding after death
- Fixed not being able to wall slide while dropping through a platform
Hot Dog Reporter update for 16 October 2023
0.6.7: Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2605351
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2605352
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2605353
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update