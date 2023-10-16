 Skip to content

Hot Dog Reporter update for 16 October 2023

0.6.7: Bugfixes

Build 12454044

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Holding jump after a platform drop will now allow for a continuous platform drop
  • Fixed hearts appearing empty on Ready prompt
  • Fixed a condition where you could get stuck sliding after death
  • Fixed not being able to wall slide while dropping through a platform

