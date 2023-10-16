Reaper's Isle 2.1 Update!

We've released an update! Check out what's new and improved in Reaper's Isle version 2.1
- Fixed issue with invisible emergency lights
- More foliage added
- Made foliage use nanite for better performance
- Updated monsters ghost material
- Made the moon less potato shaped
- Fixed data layer and landscape loading bug
- Fixed a movement bug
- Improved cinematics
- Added emissive to lights
- New introduction cutscene
- Added falling debris in lab
- Other various bug fixes
Please leave a note on our discussion board or contact us at https://www.reapersisle.com/contact/ if you encounter any issues or bugs while playing.
Thank you for playing Reaper's Isle, you can look forward to more updates soon. We anticipate adding new voice actors, (with a revised script), new and improved logs, and even a very much upgraded phantom model!
Changed files in this update