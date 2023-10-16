 Skip to content

Reaper's Isle update for 16 October 2023

Reaper's Isle 2.1 Update!

We've released an update! Check out what's new and improved in Reaper's Isle version 2.1

  • Fixed issue with invisible emergency lights
  • More foliage added
  • Made foliage use nanite for better performance
  • Updated monsters ghost material
  • Made the moon less potato shaped
  • Fixed data layer and landscape loading bug
  • Fixed a movement bug
  • Improved cinematics
  • Added emissive to lights
  • New introduction cutscene
  • Added falling debris in lab
  • Other various bug fixes

Please leave a note on our discussion board or contact us at https://www.reapersisle.com/contact/ if you encounter any issues or bugs while playing.

Thank you for playing Reaper's Isle, you can look forward to more updates soon. We anticipate adding new voice actors, (with a revised script), new and improved logs, and even a very much upgraded phantom model!

