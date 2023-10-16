Reaper's Isle 2.1 Update!

We've released an update! Check out what's new and improved in Reaper's Isle version 2.1

Fixed issue with invisible emergency lights

More foliage added

Made foliage use nanite for better performance

Updated monsters ghost material

Made the moon less potato shaped

Fixed data layer and landscape loading bug

Fixed a movement bug

Improved cinematics

Added emissive to lights

New introduction cutscene

Added falling debris in lab

Other various bug fixes

Please leave a note on our discussion board or contact us at https://www.reapersisle.com/contact/ if you encounter any issues or bugs while playing.

Thank you for playing Reaper's Isle, you can look forward to more updates soon. We anticipate adding new voice actors, (with a revised script), new and improved logs, and even a very much upgraded phantom model!