Desktop Garage Kit 1.7.0 updated on Oct 17, 2023. New Girl Released!

Version 1.7.0 Update:
- Introducing our latest addition: A new brand-new 3D digital girl has joined the library.
- UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
- Other bug fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Version 1.7.0 Update:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update