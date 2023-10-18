Dreadhunter - Early Access Released!

It's finally here! After 3.5 years in development we launched Early Access of Dreadhunter.

The current version includes the core gameplay systems, the first story act and around 40 items to equip your mech with. It also includes 12 replayable, procedurally generated dungeons with bossfights and various difficulty levels including Hardcore (permadeath) mode for you to hone your Dread hunting skills.

There's still a lot to work on, such as items modding, the other 3 story acts, endgame and, of course, more content like monsters, environments, items and abilities (as well as improvements to existing ones). Despite that, we believe Dreadhunter experience is something unique and already offers a lot of condensed fun!

Let us know what you think in the discussion here or on Discord, or even better, in Steam reviews.

Let the hunt begin!