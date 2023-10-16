 Skip to content

Over Devil: Legend of the Sacred Stone update for 16 October 2023

OVER‧DeviL: Legend of the sacred stone Full Uncensored!"

Share · View all patches · Build 12453913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, I'm the game developer of "OVER‧DeviL: Legend of the Sacred Stone," known as Big Elbow. Two days ago, in collaboration with our game publisher Mango Party, we announced our plans to comprehensively uncensor "OVER‧DeviL: Legend of the Sacred Stone." Today, we are thrilled to announce that we have successfully achieved this goal. This accomplishment is thanks to Mango Party, which swiftly assembled a team of artists. Special thanks to our team members: Ding Ding, Ban Ban, OTK, and Liang Liang. We have worked tirelessly together to redraw the CG in the game to provide players with the most complete and satisfying gaming experience.

Now, we are excited to announce that the fully uncensored version of "OVER‧DeviL: Legend of the Sacred Stone" is available for players to download. Additionally, this version includes text for the defeated memories and other memories and adds the B-route memories to the memory room. We hope that you'll thoroughly enjoy this brand-new gaming experience.

Developer of "OVER‧DeviL: Legend of the Sacred Stone"
Big Elbow

