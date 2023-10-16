 Skip to content

The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 16 October 2023

Now featuring the Spacefarer Card Game!

Share · View all patches · Build 12453904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing the Official Spacefarer Card Game!

Featuring decks from Spacefarer games, battle against AI or online multiplayer with a traditional elemental based team.

-Score points in two rounds to beat your opponent. Each card is worth different points!
-Keep on dealing cards from your hand in a fast battle of wits!
-Featuring wonderful animations and smooth transitions of play, just like a real card game.
-Fair and balanced play between playing different decks.

Now included with The Dawning Clocks of Time, when selecting Play via Steam, select the Spacefarer Card Game option.

Changed files in this update

The Dawning Clocks Of Time Content Depot 1730631
