Idols in the game

-A small creature is floating on the roof of the cave.

-It says it was once a sought-after creature and was the frontman on every god show.

-A thumbnail as it is written in the Goo'gle book

-But the gods have been gone for a long time and the being is left without power.

-Find the altar

-Summon the old idols and conquer them.

-Unlock the skills for the thumbnail and take it with you on your travels.

-Get new abilities never seen before!

-Have a lot of fun

