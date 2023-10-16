-A small creature is floating on the roof of the cave.
-It says it was once a sought-after creature and was the frontman on every god show.
-A thumbnail as it is written in the Goo'gle book
-But the gods have been gone for a long time and the being is left without power.
-Find the altar
-Summon the old idols and conquer them.
-Unlock the skills for the thumbnail and take it with you on your travels.
-Get new abilities never seen before!
-Have a lot of fun
a land Goo's crazy update for 16 October 2023
Idols in the game
