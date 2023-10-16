-
Add character's hit flash white feedback, increase the hit sound
Weakens the Cactus Collision skill and lengthens the forward swing
Monster and character movement speed overall reduced
Map enlargement
Fixed issue where maximum health may be decimal
Add a limit on the number of enemies in the same field
Increased damage from melee weapons
Leave Panda Away update for 16 October 2023
V1.5.0 version update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
