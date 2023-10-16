 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Leave Panda Away update for 16 October 2023

V1.5.0 version update

Share · View all patches · Build 12453828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add character's hit flash white feedback, increase the hit sound

  2. Weakens the Cactus Collision skill and lengthens the forward swing

  3. Monster and character movement speed overall reduced

  4. Map enlargement

  5. Fixed issue where maximum health may be decimal

  6. Add a limit on the number of enemies in the same field

  7. Increased damage from melee weapons

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2607731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link