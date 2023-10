Elaria: The Corrupted Throne is out now on Steam! After a year of hard work, you can now dive into the old school adventure in the lands of Elaria. Dive into dungeons, mix & match gear into powerful builds, master the local trading card game, or jump head first into the main campaign.

This development journey has been full of learning and I want to give a big thank you to everyone who offered feedback so far to help make Elaria what it is today. Thank you!!!