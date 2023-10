Hey all!

Get ready for the spookiest Unicorn-related event you'll see all Halloween long! Revisit the Haunted Mansion and have fun running through the corn maze!

This is the same Halloween event from last year. Sorry for not rolling out a brand new event, but we figured it would still be fun for veteran players and newcomers who didn't have Unicorn Tails last year.

Happy Halloween from your friends at Ravenfist Studios!