Quackdzilla update is up!

Hello everyone,

You have probably waited for a big update, and here it is!

Watch the trailer here:

Patch Notes:

New game-saving system. From now on, players can save their game state during levels

Dirt detector. Players can use Pool Guy's powers to highlight remaining dirt

New Aim Mode. A mode that allows players to move the washcloth and sponge without moving the character

Two new missions, Tommy Quacker and Adam Salomon, await you with new challenges

As many as 4 new items in the game:

a plastic bucket thanks to which the player can carry items collectively

metal bucket for mixing liquids

garbage bags

new tip for the pressure washer

Improved garbage collection system. Players can now collect bulk trash into a plastic bucket. They must also put garbage bags in the bins. Each bag has its own capacity, so the player must remember to replace it regularly

Improved system for putting items into the water, such as a floater

New graphic option: non-physical water. A special option for weaker computers.

New appearance of characters and items in the store.

Various fixes and minor bug fixes.

Changelog in the game. From now on, players can see what changes have occurred in the new versions of the game in the menu

Oh and the game is now 20% off

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2165620/Pool_Cleaning_Simulator/

Relax, have fun, and play!

Pool Cleaning Simulator team