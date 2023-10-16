 Skip to content

Pool Cleaning Simulator update for 16 October 2023

Quackdzilla update is up!

Share · View all patches · Build 12453568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

You have probably waited for a big update, and here it is!

The Quackdzilla update is up!

Watch the trailer here:

Patch Notes:
  • New game-saving system. From now on, players can save their game state during levels
  • Dirt detector. Players can use Pool Guy's powers to highlight remaining dirt
  • New Aim Mode. A mode that allows players to move the washcloth and sponge without moving the character
  • Two new missions, Tommy Quacker and Adam Salomon, await you with new challenges
  • As many as 4 new items in the game:
  • a plastic bucket thanks to which the player can carry items collectively
  • metal bucket for mixing liquids
  • garbage bags
  • new tip for the pressure washer
  • Improved garbage collection system. Players can now collect bulk trash into a plastic bucket. They must also put garbage bags in the bins. Each bag has its own capacity, so the player must remember to replace it regularly
  • Improved system for putting items into the water, such as a floater
  • New graphic option: non-physical water. A special option for weaker computers.
  • New appearance of characters and items in the store.
  • Various fixes and minor bug fixes.
  • Changelog in the game. From now on, players can see what changes have occurred in the new versions of the game in the menu

Oh and the game is now 20% off

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2165620/Pool_Cleaning_Simulator/

Relax, have fun, and play!
Pool Cleaning Simulator team

