 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desecrators update for 16 October 2023

0.9.3a changelist

Share · View all patches · Build 12453536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Player ship will now not attract pickups when 33% or more of the bonus would be wasted
  • Increased player ship pickup attraction force and radius
  • Reduced physics friction for mines (mines will float further when launched or pushed)
  • Added effect for enemies affected by gravity wells (reveals cloaked enemies!)
  • Post level stats will now display the number of bosses and rivals in the level
  • Increased database item list scroll rate
  • Fixed map markers not being removed when in close proximity to client ships
  • Fixed artifacts dropped from rivals not being accounted for in post level stats
  • Fixed glow for primary and power pickups not rendering correctly
  • Fixed a bug that could cause enemy generator to spawn enemies inside level geometry
  • Fixed player and enemy mines not detonating when hitting each other
  • Fixed gravity well damage amplification sometimes not being applied
  • Fixed player ship sometimes attracting pickups through walls

Changed files in this update

Desecrators Content Depot 1311571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link