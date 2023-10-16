- Player ship will now not attract pickups when 33% or more of the bonus would be wasted
- Increased player ship pickup attraction force and radius
- Reduced physics friction for mines (mines will float further when launched or pushed)
- Added effect for enemies affected by gravity wells (reveals cloaked enemies!)
- Post level stats will now display the number of bosses and rivals in the level
- Increased database item list scroll rate
- Fixed map markers not being removed when in close proximity to client ships
- Fixed artifacts dropped from rivals not being accounted for in post level stats
- Fixed glow for primary and power pickups not rendering correctly
- Fixed a bug that could cause enemy generator to spawn enemies inside level geometry
- Fixed player and enemy mines not detonating when hitting each other
- Fixed gravity well damage amplification sometimes not being applied
- Fixed player ship sometimes attracting pickups through walls
Desecrators update for 16 October 2023
0.9.3a changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Desecrators Content Depot 1311571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update