Discover En Garde!'s origins with the student game!

🎺En Garde!'s student project is available for download again!

En Garde! the student game is a free game demo, created in 2018 as a student graduation project by the co-founders of Fireplace Games!

Through it's ~20 minutes runtime, you will discover a part of Adalia's origin story. The Volador Villa was seized by a mysterious invader and his henchmen. You will have to fight for your family's honor!

🔶 You can download the student game for free here!

Despite its clunky gameplay and uneven writing, this student prototype already has the charm of a light-hearted swashbuckling adventure! Back in 2018, it had great reception from industry professionals, players and youtubers (such as Jacksepticeye), and won several 'best student game' awards and nominations.

The success of this prototype is what allowed us to make the full game a reality!

We hope you'll enjoy discovering the origins of En Garde! with this game prototype!



As a bonus, here is a concept art for the very first outfit that was designed for Adalia during the development of the student game. Her colors were based off of a magpie, Adalia's spirit bird!

In later iterations, we went for more colorful outfits to make her stand out more.





