Beyond eXtreme is available to turn pure imagination into pure adrenaline!

There's only one theme park that's not afraid to go to the edge to give people the thrills they crave... YOURS!

The Park Beyond Beyond eXtreme DLC is now automatically unlocked for all Season Pass holders or available to buy separately. 🦖

Includes:

2 New Missions and Maps

New Rollercoaster

9 building Prefabs

2 flat rides & Impossification

2 Entertainers & Impossification

250+ scenery items

And more!

And there is also new free content available to all Imagineers: the Parks and Prefabs sharing platform powered by mod.io.

From the smallest decor element to customized shops or rides, to full parks, players can share their creations with their friends and the world, across all platforms through the “Community Content” menu.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1368130/Park_Beyond/