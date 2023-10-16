Garden Galaxy Harvest Update

Bring a bit of Autumn into your gardens with today's update 🍂
To celebrate, Garden Galaxy is 20% off for one week, from today 16th October 10am PST until 23rd October 10am PST!
Update 1.2.1
New Harvest Set
- Harvest set: a seasonal themed set with 14 unique items.
- New orange-ish colour theme added to the existing Paint Roller options.
More New Items
- [spoiler][Curio] Cauldron variant: chance to convert an item into another one of its variants.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler][Rainbow] Dark Pot: destroys items, including coins.[/spoiler]
Other
- Gambling Dice: very slightly increased the chance to win and added a bonus chance to also win a Rainbow coin.
- Updated the tooltip for the Cauldron, to clarify its function.
- Added a new set completion achievement.
Fixes
- Fixed Rainbow storage bases not being storable, even if there was space.
- Fixed an issue where items were being auto-sold for Rainbow coins instead of their set coins.
- Fixed a case where the Duplication Bag would provide more ground tiles than intended.
- Fixed items from the Cauldron not stacking properly until the game was reloaded.
