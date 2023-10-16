 Skip to content

Garden Galaxy update for 16 October 2023

Garden Galaxy Harvest Update

Build 12453414

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bring a bit of Autumn into your gardens with today's update 🍂

To celebrate, Garden Galaxy is 20% off for one week, from today 16th October 10am PST until 23rd October 10am PST!

Update 1.2.1

New Harvest Set
  • Harvest set: a seasonal themed set with 14 unique items.
  • New orange-ish colour theme added to the existing Paint Roller options.

More New Items
  • [spoiler][Curio] Cauldron variant: chance to convert an item into another one of its variants.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler][Rainbow] Dark Pot: destroys items, including coins.[/spoiler]
Other
  • Gambling Dice: very slightly increased the chance to win and added a bonus chance to also win a Rainbow coin.
  • Updated the tooltip for the Cauldron, to clarify its function.
  • Added a new set completion achievement.
Fixes
  • Fixed Rainbow storage bases not being storable, even if there was space.
  • Fixed an issue where items were being auto-sold for Rainbow coins instead of their set coins.
  • Fixed a case where the Duplication Bag would provide more ground tiles than intended.
  • Fixed items from the Cauldron not stacking properly until the game was reloaded.

