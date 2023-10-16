Change log:

-Fixed a bug where occasionally, during gameplay, players returning to their locations would have their progress reset to zero. No one will lose their cherished aquariums anymore!

-Fixed a bug that prevented players from taking photos of certain items in underwater levels. Now, the game will correctly register when a player takes a photo of them (e.g., a vase in the Greek underwater level).

-Fixed a bug that was blocking progress on the jungle level if all the trees were cut down, preventing players from continuing their tasks.