Update 2.4: New ride and new textures

Hi,

Today we unveil the exciting update 2.4 with a variety of enhancements and fixes to improve your gameplay experience. And …

New ride

We added the “Northstar” ride to the funfairground. Feel the strong acceleration as you fly through the air at a height of 30 meters.

You can activate the new ride here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2594530?beta=0

As always, remember that you can often get a better deal with the Ultimate Edition.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/10726/Virtual_Rides_3_Ultimate_Edition/

Enhanced graphics

We completely remade a lot of textures and materials to have higher quality and more details, especially on the rides.

Other changes

Added: Keyboard shortcuts for toggling laser, movinghead and skybeams.

Improved: Some slight performance improvements.

Fixed: Some typos in German language

Fixed: Spawn position when selecting Prism ride on map (so it is directly controllable)

What is next?

First and foremost, we are overjoyed by the vibrant enthusiasm and enduring passion that you, our valued players, continue to show for Virtual Rides. The creativity shown through modding and the countless hours many of you have dedicated to the game truly warms our hearts. A big thank you to each and every one of you!

Now to the burning question: what is on the horizon for VR3? As a compact but ambitious studio, we've been channelling our creative energies into two other exciting projects - Indoorlands and REVEIL. Admittedly, this has left us with limited resources to devote to Virtual Rides. However, we're eager to put some more focus back into VR3 and are outlining plans to release 2-3 updates each year. The updates will mainly include new rides, but we are also working on some features such as managing different customisations for your rides, allowing you to switch between different themes. This should be of particular interest to modders.

This rhythm is planned to be continued for as long as the technical framework of our nearly seven year old game allows. We are beginning to bump up against some of its inherent limitations, but our ambition to bring you exciting new content and improvements remains unwavering.

As always, we value your feedback and encourage you to share your thoughts on this update. Your continuous support helps us make VR3 better with each update. Feel free to join our Pixelsplit Discord server: https://discord.gg/fDV3YPA

-Your VR3 Team