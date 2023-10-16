 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stardander update for 16 October 2023

Update 0.1.87 - Quality of Life improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12453316 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Since launch, we've had a lot of feedback, and while this update might not add any content, it does improve and fix a lot of minor issues.

Changelog (effects both the demo and full version):

  • Saves list is now sorted by last saved (will only change order of new saves)
  • Enemies will now show a thinner arrow when using a ranged attack, and both the thin and normal arrow when doing a ranged and melee attack
  • Added a Harvest All button to the greenhouse
  • Witches who leave the castle or are unconscious no longer take exams or show up in the fall festival.
  • Improved study window readability
  • Clearing battles no longer casts 1 time interval
  • Harvesting crops is now always successful
  • Suggest now suggests who to study with
  • Restore now has a 15% loss of mana sent
  • Added a text speed option
  • Minor UI changes/improvements

We have more changes on the way (and we've already started the next chapter), but I figured I'd upload these fixes right away.

Let me know if you have feedback - we're always looking to improve Stardander!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1733051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1733052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1733053
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1733055
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link