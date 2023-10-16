Update 0.1.87 - Quality of Life improvements

Since launch, we've had a lot of feedback, and while this update might not add any content, it does improve and fix a lot of minor issues.

Changelog (effects both the demo and full version):

Saves list is now sorted by last saved (will only change order of new saves)

Enemies will now show a thinner arrow when using a ranged attack, and both the thin and normal arrow when doing a ranged and melee attack

Added a Harvest All button to the greenhouse

Witches who leave the castle or are unconscious no longer take exams or show up in the fall festival.

Improved study window readability

Clearing battles no longer casts 1 time interval

Harvesting crops is now always successful

Suggest now suggests who to study with

Restore now has a 15% loss of mana sent

Added a text speed option

Minor UI changes/improvements

We have more changes on the way (and we've already started the next chapter), but I figured I'd upload these fixes right away.

Let me know if you have feedback - we're always looking to improve Stardander!