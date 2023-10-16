Update 0.1.87 - Quality of Life improvements

Since launch, we've had a lot of feedback, and while this update might not add any content, it does improve and fix a lot of minor issues.
Changelog (effects both the demo and full version):
- Saves list is now sorted by last saved (will only change order of new saves)
- Enemies will now show a thinner arrow when using a ranged attack, and both the thin and normal arrow when doing a ranged and melee attack
- Added a Harvest All button to the greenhouse
- Witches who leave the castle or are unconscious no longer take exams or show up in the fall festival.
- Improved study window readability
- Clearing battles no longer casts 1 time interval
- Harvesting crops is now always successful
- Suggest now suggests who to study with
- Restore now has a 15% loss of mana sent
- Added a text speed option
- Minor UI changes/improvements
We have more changes on the way (and we've already started the next chapter), but I figured I'd upload these fixes right away.
Let me know if you have feedback - we're always looking to improve Stardander!
