"Death Ration Back To 19XX" early access begins today, October 17th.

What's next?

As this marks the start of the game, we will be regularly adding new features and story elements in quick succession during the fall and winter.

Who is this game suitable for?

For those seeking a game that allows truck transportation in an apocalyptic world, this game is recommended.

It is also suitable for those with a sense of justice who want to rescue people suffering under alien domination.

If you prefer to decorate and arrange items as part of your base's interior rather than just storing them, this game is a great choice.

If you enjoy open-world games (note that not all areas are complete), this game is recommended, as there is anticipation of continuous updates.

About EMIT

In this game, we view human life as a form of currency tied to time. EMIT, a currency within the game, represents your remaining lifespan and can be traded. Before your EMIT runs out, you can complete jobs or missions to receive rewards, collect EMIT left on corpses, or replenish EMIT by defeating aliens or mutants who possess it.

The future ahead

We are grateful that, starting today, Death Ration is available for actual play by Steam users. We kindly request your continued support for Death Ration.

While it is still in the early access phase, we are committed to developing the game towards completion, taking into account your advice, ideas, and feedback.

Studio Mastashion