Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot update for 16 October 2023

Update v1.3.0

Update v1.3.0 · Build 12453243

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Features
  • Added 4 new Artifacts:
    -- Scarab Brooch (battle 40+)
    -- Heart of Iron (battle 50+)
    -- Dice of Fate (battle 90+)
    -- Pickaxe (battle 110+)
  • Artifact usage will now be displayed in combat
Changes
  • Changes to 'Rangers' formation:
    -- Now also includes Cannoneers
    -- Additionally grants 25% armor penetration to all clan members
  • Changed health threshold for 'Deliverance' (Warpriest) from 50% to 75%
  • Increased healing of 'Ring of Restoration'
  • 'Emberstrike' dagger now counts towards 'Burning Legion'
  • Increased Crit Damage on 'Razorblade Ring' from 20-35% to 25-50%
  • 'Orb of Mana' mana regeneration increase is now limited to +100%
  • When you equip 2 'Amulet of Warding' the effect can now be activated twice
  • Plunderer achievement now also counts Mythril as item
  • Updated several Artifact icons
  • Slightly reduced raid boss stamina
  • Slightly adjusted battle UI
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where 'Amulet of Warding' would not prevent death
  • Fixed a bug where trolls could become detached from their weapon
  • Fixed a bug where 'Stormbringer Ring' could not grant any growth
  • Fixed a bug where stat changes from items were not correctly displayed
  • Fixed a bug where dragons would not attack correctly
  • Fixed a bug where a battle could be started without enemies

