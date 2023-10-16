Update v1.3.0

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
New Features
- Added 4 new Artifacts:
-- Scarab Brooch (battle 40+)
-- Heart of Iron (battle 50+)
-- Dice of Fate (battle 90+)
-- Pickaxe (battle 110+)
- Artifact usage will now be displayed in combat
Changes
- Changes to 'Rangers' formation:
-- Now also includes Cannoneers
-- Additionally grants 25% armor penetration to all clan members
- Changed health threshold for 'Deliverance' (Warpriest) from 50% to 75%
- Increased healing of 'Ring of Restoration'
- 'Emberstrike' dagger now counts towards 'Burning Legion'
- Increased Crit Damage on 'Razorblade Ring' from 20-35% to 25-50%
- 'Orb of Mana' mana regeneration increase is now limited to +100%
- When you equip 2 'Amulet of Warding' the effect can now be activated twice
- Plunderer achievement now also counts Mythril as item
- Updated several Artifact icons
- Slightly reduced raid boss stamina
- Slightly adjusted battle UI
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where 'Amulet of Warding' would not prevent death
- Fixed a bug where trolls could become detached from their weapon
- Fixed a bug where 'Stormbringer Ring' could not grant any growth
- Fixed a bug where stat changes from items were not correctly displayed
- Fixed a bug where dragons would not attack correctly
- Fixed a bug where a battle could be started without enemies
