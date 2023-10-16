 Skip to content

À Travers Le Temps update for 16 October 2023

Update 3.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12453206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, I am the game developer of A Travers Le Temps and I am very happy to announce the release of the new update that will revolutionize your gaming experience! Here's what awaits you in this version:

  • Complete overhaul of the main menu, now it's much easier to use. You can access all the options in one click, change game modes easily, and customize your profile as you see fit.
  • Added the "Progression" tab which allows you to follow your level in the game and easily see when you move to a new level. And soon you will also be able to consult your statistics, your successes, and your rankings.
  • Removed challenge mode and store. We decided to focus on the core of the game, which is infinite mode. We believe that the challenge mode did not provide enough variety and challenge, and that the store was not necessary to enjoy the game.
  • Added Steam overlay and Steamworks SDK integration. This means you'll be able to share your screenshots, and take advantage of Steam-exclusive features like the Workshop, trading cards, and badges.

We hope you enjoy this update as much as we enjoyed creating it. Do not hesitate to share your feedback, suggestions, and possible bugs with us on our Steam page. Thank you for your loyalty and good luck to all!

