- Fixed an issue where the crafter could lock up the game when crafting an item after a run
- Fixed an issue where the Shopkeeper could try to reference items that no longer exist
- Added some file load safety checks to try to avoid item loss in weird states
- Optimized file saving a bit
- Fixed a display-only bug where Evade caps weren't displaying properly
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 16 October 2023
Bug Fixes
