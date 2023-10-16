 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 16 October 2023

Bug Fixes

Build 12453202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the crafter could lock up the game when crafting an item after a run
  • Fixed an issue where the Shopkeeper could try to reference items that no longer exist
  • Added some file load safety checks to try to avoid item loss in weird states
  • Optimized file saving a bit
  • Fixed a display-only bug where Evade caps weren't displaying properly

