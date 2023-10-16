 Skip to content

Oirbo update for 16 October 2023

0.9.15 update changelog

Hi everyone,

More tiny fixes and improvements, on our now normal weekly update!
The new intro section development is finally ending, we are planning to wrap it up this week!!! With that, we should be a few weeks off the first public test runs!!!!

Thanks again for supporting Oirbo and helping us on this game dev adventure!
0.9.15 changelog

  • Performance improvements in the Cargo and Nature area
  • Nerfed some sections on the Mechanical and Medical Bay
  • Improved Oirbo animation transitions
  • Removed some visual glitches from the Mechanical Boss
  • Installed new green contact lenses on Oirbo

