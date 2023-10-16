Malum Escape Room

Share · View all patches · Build 12453146 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Malum now has an Escape Room level!

This Escape Room challenges your wits like no other. You find yourselves trapped in a dungeon, with a series of puzzles, traps and... other things blocking your escape. But this is still Malum... watch out for the creatures in the dark!

This update also comes with some quality of life updates, including greatly improved character movement and a UI refresh.

Explore the dungeon, solve the puzzles and escape together - or die a grizzly chainsaw-related death, who knows?