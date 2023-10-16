 Skip to content

Mistward update for 16 October 2023

update v0.2.0 - new forestry building and more QoL

Mistward update for 16 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.0
new

  • new building: forestry, uses water and electricity to regrow surrounding trees
  • added (windowed) resolution options in settings menu

quality of life

  • you can now drop items at various buildings with right mouse button without having to drag and drop the item from your inventory
  • when clicking on an object the mouse will now lock so it is easier to walk there

changes / balancing

  • removed the build range cap, meaning you can now build anywhere on the screen. you still need to be close to drop materials at the construction site.

fixes

  • fixed auto navigation to crates not working correctly (and lagging the game sometimes)
  • fixed various issues relating to dieing and respawning
  • fixed after deleting a savefile it still being available at the resume option (reported by runelarsen)

misc

  • some visual stuff

