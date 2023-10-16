update v0.2.0 - new forestry building and more QoL

v0.2.0
new
- new building: forestry, uses water and electricity to regrow surrounding trees
- added (windowed) resolution options in settings menu
quality of life
- you can now drop items at various buildings with right mouse button without having to drag and drop the item from your inventory
- when clicking on an object the mouse will now lock so it is easier to walk there
changes / balancing
- removed the build range cap, meaning you can now build anywhere on the screen. you still need to be close to drop materials at the construction site.
fixes
- fixed auto navigation to crates not working correctly (and lagging the game sometimes)
- fixed various issues relating to dieing and respawning
- fixed after deleting a savefile it still being available at the resume option (reported by runelarsen)
misc
- some visual stuff
Changed files in this update