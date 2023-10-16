Warsim 1.0.8 (THE LANDS BEYOND EXPANDED - Moar to explore)

This began as a little expansion to the lands beyond update, but has become something else! Now we've got expansions and new content in quite a few areas!

Many more to come :)

BURPING (1 feature)

You all kept asking for it! Now you can burp while drunk sometimes at random!

Added burp event that can pop up when drinking

LANDS BEYOND EXPANDED (12 features)

More lands beyond related stuff below too but this is a little expansion to the lands beyond with a few more locations and additional content to help flesh it out!

Added Burial Mound location (grave yard variant)

Added Giants Grave location (grave yard variant)

Added Giant ribcage location

Added mirage castle location

Added Abandoned Cart location

Added eroded statue location

Added sandstone arch location

Added collapsed bridge location

Added random animal corpse ditch location

Buffed Lands Beyond Special Loot chests to contain 100-5000 gold alongside the loot item

Buffed Lands Beyond Imperial Loot chests to contain 500-6000 gold alongside the loot item

Buffed Lands Beyond Regular Loot chests to contain 20-500 gold alongside the loot item

TERRATONS OF GOLD (16 features)

Did you ever reach the cap of just over a billion gold and cry that you couldn't have more! Well I know at least one of you did... Now you can turn your mountains of gold into a TERRATON(TM) A gigantic cube of gold which can itself be used to build a special super late game structure

Increased player gold cap

Added golden touched upgrade tree unlocked when ending a turn with over 1 billion

Added the ability to turn 1 billion gold into a terraton of gold (can have up to 2.1 billion terratons for a total of 2 quintillion gold thats 2100000000000000000

Added ability to smelt terratons back to gold

Added ability to build Grand Golden Spire of Knowledge

Added ability to ask spirefolk to focus on improving the economy

Added 10 economic events that can trigger each turn from the spire

Added ability to ask spirefolk to focus on improving your peoples strength

Added 10 strength events that can trigger each turn from the spire

Added ability to ask spirefolk to focus on the answer to life

Added 10 fail events for searching for answers

Added 10 random events for searching for answers

Added 10 story events for searching for answers

Added ability to ask spirefolk to focus on whatever they want (will choose at random)

Added ability for spire to do whatever it wants if you don't give it a focus in 3 years

Added ability to ask spirefolk to focus on increasing the intelligence of one of the indie kingdoms (only if they are savage)

HEAVENLY EXPANSION (7 features)

Heaven in Warsim? But Heaven is Warsim!

Added and reworked 15 god dialogues

Added ability to drink with god

Added ability to ask god to instantly sober you up

Added ability to ask god to slightly sober you up

Added ability to play Sudden death with god

Added ability to play a broken 1000 dice version of sudden death with god

Added ability to ask god for a wish (7 different possible wishes)

THE GREAT TRAILS BEYOND (3 features)

A new kingdom upgrade connected to our beloved lands beyond!

Added new kingdom upgrade 'Reclaim forgotten trails' (1k) (+1 lands beyond explore chance)

Added new kingdom upgrade 'Improve forgotten trails' (2.5k) (+1 lands beyond explore chance) (2 total)

Added new kingdom upgrade 'Expand forgotten trails' (8k) (+1 lands beyond explore chance) (3 total)

GAUNTLET OF FROST (3 features)

Ever buy that gauntlet of frost update only to see that it was essentially useless... NO MORE!

Added ability to smash 'The End' mountains with gauntlet of frost

Added ability to hit any mountain with gauntlet of frost in lands beyond

Added ability to dip gauntlet of frost into water bodies in lands beyond

NECROMANCY REWORKED (9 features)

The previous use of necromancy wasn't good enough, a single wave and then all to dust just doesn't work as nicely as it could have. Well I've reworked it now so there is a bit more choice and a chance of preservation.

Added ability to send undead for a single harrassment

Added ability to send undead for a full repetetive attack

Reworked undead attack to not always wipe surviving undead

Added total living undead horde forces counter to undead altar building

Added highly effective undead attack event

Added effective undead attack event

Added default undead attack event

Added repelled undead attack event

Added ineffective undead attack event

NEW YEAR DAWNING EVENTS (3 features)

A little expansion to those end of year events!

Added NEW YEAR DAWNING event that increases costs of hirable units slightly (credit Fenrir)

Added NEW YEAR DAWNING event that decreases costs of hirable units slightly (credit Fenrir)

Added NEW YEAR DAWNING event that removes all hirable peasants soldiers and knights

BARREN LAND RECLAMATION (1 feature)

In late games I've seen the number of barren lands hit triple digits when I don't pay attention to it! Manually reclaiming that many is a feat... Well no longer, now you can just mass reclaim them all at once if you wish!

Added ability to mass reclaim barren lands

BUGFIXES (12 bug fixes)

More bugs fixed and hopefully not many new ones created by this update... PLEASE CODING GODS DON'T FORSAKE ME!

Fixed Barbarian Warcamp options bug

Fixed text bug with drunk warband (credit u/VideoVillain)

Fixed ability to assess drunken warriors with incorrect option (credit u/OmegaXesis)

Fixed missing drunken warriors robbery screen (credit u/OmegaXesis)

Fixed drunken warriors wake up and attack options being blocked (credit u/OmegaXesis)

Fixed Drunk Warcamp infinitely attackable (credit u/OmegaXesis)

Fixed thi is a fuft bug (credit Brandon and Fenrir)

Fixed tribute smallhaven text bug (credit m2xie)

Fixed negative gold costing recruits in throne room (Credit TJtheSoundBoard)

Fixed missing gold indicator after song of demons singer (credit TJ)

Fixed infinite village tower explo loop (credit anonymoose_Canadian)

Fixed public opinion not dropping for robbing gift tree visitor (Credit TJ)

EVERYTHING ELSE (4 features)

This misc stuff that doesn't fit anywhere else!

Made goblin gift giver 4x more common in throne room when goblin celebration is active

Made goblin gift given 2x more common in throne room without goblin celebration

Added debug location type forcer '67' in lands beyond screen

Added gold indicator to monster pit if harnesses aren't purchased yet (credit TJ)

If you have any thoughts comments or encouragement leave a comment, I try to always reply! Also check out our discord which is pretty active and has become the defacto hub for Warsim's community these days! Link here - https://discord.gg/YyFAkry98w

Thank you all very much!

Huw <3