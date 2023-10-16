Patch Notes: v1.3.9.9

Small patch that addresses the following items.
v1.3.9.9
- Fixed dino's not be damagable in PvE
- Balancing adjustments to harevesting rocks and trees by hand
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small patch that addresses the following items.
v1.3.9.9
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update