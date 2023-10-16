 Skip to content

Athos update for 16 October 2023

Patch Notes: v1.3.9.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch that addresses the following items.

v1.3.9.9

  • Fixed dino's not be damagable in PvE
  • Balancing adjustments to harevesting rocks and trees by hand

Changed files in this update

