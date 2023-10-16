 Skip to content

Brinefall update for 16 October 2023

Patch 18

Patch 18

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix to the boat not spawning when building in certain cases.
Extended the safe area in town.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1716601 Depot 1716601
