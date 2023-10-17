v1.6.0.8
- Fixed rare bug where your spending percentages were not saved properly.
- Fixed multiplayer desync related to losing an army and then changing spending distributions as the timer runs out.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
v1.6.0.8
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update