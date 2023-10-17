 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ozymandias update for 17 October 2023

Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12452801 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.6.0.8

  • Fixed rare bug where your spending percentages were not saved properly.
  • Fixed multiplayer desync related to losing an army and then changing spending distributions as the timer runs out.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1768281 Depot 1768281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1768282 Depot 1768282
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link