The Volcanic Update is LIVE!

The map of Planet Crafter is once again getting bigger with the addition of two new biomes, the hostile volcanic biome, and the beautiful beach biome.

The new Optimizers, coupled with rare fuses, will allow you to improve your machines in all kinds of ways. By increasing the production speed of ore extractors, the energy produced by generators, or the terraformation speed of other machines! This will give a way for all players to gain more control on the speed of terraformation, and reduce some of the grind of the late game.

If you are ready to start a new game, the new games settings are the perfect way to personalize your Planet Crafting experience depending on your play style. Now allowing Creative mode, or ore randomization to renew your experience.

Your save files will transfer seamlessly to the update. But if you want to try a fresh adventure, feel free to create a new game to fully experience this update!

This update will not contain the mammals terraformation stage. We started working on it, but we want to take the time to make it right. This stage is complex to do, and we want to do it well, so we decided to leave it out of this update.

Exciting news for the Studio!

But that's not all, we have some surprises for you. The first one is that Miju Games is no longer only two people, but five! We have been joined by Emilie (3D), Florian (Environment) and Serge (Code) to help us keep true to our promise of maintaining this game for a long time.

This has only been made possible because of the support of this incredible community, and we are really grateful to be able to grow the studio because of you!

We still have one other surprise, but we'll tell you more in the next weeks!

Bundle with Forever Skies

We have also teamed up with our friends at Far From Home, the crew behind Forever Skies to create a bundle.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35708/SCIFI_SURVIVAL_BUNDLE/

Forever Skies is a first-person post-apocalyptic survival game. You are a lone scientist returning to Earth, ravaged by an ecological disaster. Once there, you’ll get to fly, upgrade, and customize a mobile high-tech airship base as you explore. Scavenge resources, upgrade your tools and abilities, and descend beneath the toxic dust that has enveloped Earth as you hunt for viral pathogens to complete your mission.

And remember, if you already own Planet Crafter you can still use the the bundle to get an additional 10% off from Forever Skies.

Thank you!

Brice & I really hope you will like this update, and that the work we put into it during the last months will pay out!

Thanks once again to everyone supporting us, giving feedback, reviewing the game, and sending us good vibes!

Happy terraforming!

If your game is not up to date, restart Steam to download the latest version (v0.9.006)

If you have any troubles or bugs, update or disable any mods in use

New Game settings - This give the ability to change some settings when creating a new save:

Allows creative mode

Allows to unlock all, or some, recipes

Allows ore randomization

Give the ability to change various other parameters

New spawn location: Waterfall

Improve auto naming of save files

New machine "Optimizers":

A new object called Optimizer is unlocked when a certain terraformation stage is reached.

You can buy or find fuses to insert in optimizers. The optimizer will then optimize a given number of close machines.

These fuses can:

Increase terraformation values of close machines

Increase energy generation of close by energy generators

Increase productivity of close by machines that generates something (ore extractors, water collectors, gas extractors, etc...)



New objects:

Optimizer t1 & t2

Fuses x 6

New resource: Obsidian

Inside wall - Unlockable via blueprints

Map chip - Unlockable via blueprints (press m to display map once equipped)

Game design:

Two new biomes: Volcano & Beach

Change Energy Cell recipe (add obsidian) and add it to tradable items

Remove incorrect '/h' in the energy screen

Add vegetation around desert wreck

Add new places to mines specific common ores

[spoiler]New special room in each wreck after generators are activated - you should revisit the big wrecks[/spoiler]

[spoiler]One new frog and one new fish[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Two new golden crates containing a new golden effigie[/spoiler]

Quality of life:

Improve jetpack fall speed when too far from ground

Add accessibility key informations about: quick rotation, chain craft, chain build

If player fall in a deathly fog, there won't be negative consequences anymore. (hardcore players won't lose their save because of it)

More transparent windows and glasses in general

Improve machines tooltips with production and multipliers

In title menu, pressing F1 will open up the save files folder

From now on, messages read on the planet will be listed in the messages screen

Fix German and Japanese translation issues for coordinates (Thanks to Ani on discord)

Fix Russian translation issues (thanks SteaN & ApTankShell on discord)

Fix German mail translation issue (thanks to r00t on discord)

Performances:

Update to Unity 2023.1

Improve performances of "Maximum" graphic settings

