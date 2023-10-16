Viral Evolution Update Is Now Live!

Greetings scientists,

Check out the new trailer here:

DISCOUNT & BUNDLE

Forever Skies now has a 20% discount, but that’s not all…

We have also teamed up with our friends at Miju Games, the crew behind the renowned Planet Crafter to create the Sci-fi Survival Bundle.[/url]

Planet Crafter is a fantastic space survival, open-world, terraforming crafting game. You are sent to a distant, hostile planet where your sole mission is to transform the ecosystem and make the planet liveable for humans. Survive, collect resources, build your base and advanced machines to heat the planet, create an atmosphere and eventually, geo-engineer an entire planet!

And remember, if you already own Forever Skies you can still use the bundle to get an additional 10% off from Planet Crafter.

New Device:

Medical Station

New Booster:

Stomach Filler

Immunity

Water Retention

New Enemies:

Crustpede

Thorn Bees





New Viruses:

Pyrexia

Gastroenteritis

Hemorrhage

Fungal Meningitis

Locations:

New Garden variant - Infected Greenhouse Tower

Visual update to Location - Small Town

New Items:

CapsaicinElectrolyte Pill

Haemoglobin Purifier

Brain Cleanser

New Resources:

Medical Reagent

Thorn Bees Honey

Crustpede Meat

Preternatural Seeds

More story to be discovered in-game:

More objectives

New lore scenes and tablets

Balance changes to existing mechanics:

Stamina balance has been changed to be more forgiving

Natural health regeneration is slightly lowered

Endurance Booster now will regenerate stamina quickly rather than stopping it from depleting



Fixes & Changes

Active boosters remaining times do not reset after death

Fixed an issue with a trigger for picking up water from Water Condenser

Automatic Deck Extractor performance improved

You can now place some raw Foods in Virus Station

Stamina consumption tweaks - decreased stamina consumption and increased stamina regeneration

Difficulty level tweaks (Hard should now be slightly easier)

Virus samples can’t be produced in the Basic Fabricator any more. Create them in the Virus Sample Analyzer only.

“Hide HUD” default key changed from H to F3



Changes to how the Immunity System works:

The Immunity System has been reworked. Previously it was directly connected to the sum of your individual stats. Now your Immunity will slowly rise and fall, depending on how well you manage your basic needs. For example, if your character has full bars on Energy, Health and Nutrition, but very low Hydration, your Immunity will slowly drop. If all of your needs are unmet, your Immunity will drop quite quickly - but when you fulfil the needs, it will regenerate naturally. You can also find Immunity-regenerating items - be on the lookout for those!

High Immunity will shield you from Virus contraction. As viruses are now much more prevalent, you should focus on keeping Immunity as high as possible.

Finally, we would recommend starting a new save in order to fully experience this new content but it isn’t 100% necessary. Your previous saves will also work, however some players might need to travel a short while in order for the new content to trigger.

Don’t forget to leave us a review, it really helps us out! 🙂

Team Far From Home