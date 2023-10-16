New tractor, truck, trailer, crops and other important changes 1.39

Share · View all patches · Build 12452648 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 14:52:28 UTC by Wendy

Tractor added

New Truck and Grains Trailer added







New seeds added - available to plant on fields

Canola Seeds

Sunflower Seeds



Now multiple types of seeds can be used in one growing field

Plough added

Now after harvesting wheat and before planting new you need to plough the field!

