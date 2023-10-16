 Skip to content

Food Factory update for 16 October 2023

New tractor, truck, trailer, crops and other important changes 1.39

Share · View all patches · Build 12452648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Tractor added

New Truck and Grains Trailer added



New seeds added - available to plant on fields
  • Canola Seeds
  • Sunflower Seeds


Now multiple types of seeds can be used in one growing field

Plough added

Now after harvesting wheat and before planting new you need to plough the field!

  • Not all trailers can be attached now to all types of vehicles ex. "farm" trailers can be attached to Tractors
  • Change in building system - for now removed painting and it will be replaced with new types of walls/floors
  • Optimizations in building system
  • Optimizations in lights
  • Removes sunflowers from Plants available to plant in Plants Growers - now it's possible to plant them using Planting Trailer in fields
  • Added Canola and Sunflower seeds and plant types to grow them on fields
  • Canola Oil and Sunflower Seeds added to Production machine
  • Dynamic shadow added to grass to look better - might be GPU heavy but you can adjust it in settings in shadow quality
  • On/Off button added to Small Container UI
  • Tractor bucket is now attachment possible to buy in Mechanic's shop
  • Harvester cannot haul trailers

Changed files in this update

