New tractor, truck, trailer, crops and other important changes 1.39

Tractor added
New Truck and Grains Trailer added
New seeds added - available to plant on fields
- Canola Seeds
- Sunflower Seeds
Now multiple types of seeds can be used in one growing field
Plough added
Now after harvesting wheat and before planting new you need to plough the field!
- Not all trailers can be attached now to all types of vehicles ex. "farm" trailers can be attached to Tractors
- Change in building system - for now removed painting and it will be replaced with new types of walls/floors
- Optimizations in building system
- Optimizations in lights
- Removes sunflowers from Plants available to plant in Plants Growers - now it's possible to plant them using Planting Trailer in fields
- Added Canola and Sunflower seeds and plant types to grow them on fields
- Canola Oil and Sunflower Seeds added to Production machine
- Dynamic shadow added to grass to look better - might be GPU heavy but you can adjust it in settings in shadow quality
- On/Off button added to Small Container UI
- Tractor bucket is now attachment possible to buy in Mechanic's shop
- Harvester cannot haul trailers
Changed files in this update