Patch #6 Notes: Companion XP & Performance

General Changes:

A significant performance boost has been implemented to enhance the overall gaming experience, making your adventures even smoother and more enjoyable.

Companion Progression:

Companions now receive experience points (XP) after completing a run. Earning them 50% XP. This change aims to help you level up your trusted sidekicks faster and strengthen your bond with them.

Upgrade System:

We've adjusted the upgrade system to provide a more rewarding and balanced experience. Players will now have higher chances of obtaining weapon upgrades on cards 2 and 3 when leveling up. This change should empower you to customize your character's loadout more effectively.

User Experience:

We've fixed a minor issue where the Chapter Selection screen defaulted to the crypt. Now, it will correctly remember your previous selection, making navigation more convenient.

Feedback Enhancement:

Experience enhanced immersion with the introduction of force feedback (vibration) for supported devices. This feature will provide tactile feedback during key moments in the game, further immersing you in the action.

Gameplay Tweaks:

The controversial bullet time effect after dashing has been removed, resulting in more fluid and responsive gameplay.

Boss Encounters:

Bosses now provide a more generous reward for your efforts. Experience gained from defeating bosses has been increased across various chapters, ensuring that players are properly rewarded for their skill and dedication.

Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy these improvements in Patch #6. Keep your feedback coming, as it helps us refine and expand the game for your enjoyment. Good luck in your future runs!