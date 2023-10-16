Hotfix 0.61.3 (Ruined Shelter, Dialogue texts)

Share · View all patches · Build 12452470 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Viceroys!

We released another small hotfix to address the issues reported over the weekend. We're super grateful for your support!

Changelog:

Dust particles no longer animate on roads when construction is paused.

Fixed an issue with Ruined Shelter being destroyable and awarding planks.

Fixed an issue with Relation buttons remaining visible in the game's Options when scrolling down.

Corrected various text errors in Aunt Lori's dialogue box in multiple languages.

Fixed a typo in the Polish translation of enabling all ingredients setting in the gameplay Options.

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

