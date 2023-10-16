 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Against the Storm update for 16 October 2023

Hotfix 0.61.3 (Ruined Shelter, Dialogue texts)

Share · View all patches · Build 12452470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Viceroys!

We released another small hotfix to address the issues reported over the weekend. We're super grateful for your support!

Changelog:

  • Dust particles no longer animate on roads when construction is paused.
  • Fixed an issue with Ruined Shelter being destroyable and awarding planks.
  • Fixed an issue with Relation buttons remaining visible in the game's Options when scrolling down.
  • Corrected various text errors in Aunt Lori's dialogue box in multiple languages.
  • Fixed a typo in the Polish translation of enabling all ingredients setting in the gameplay Options.

May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games

Previous Updates

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3705957146508959577
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3705956511769216350
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3698073943481096752
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3650783611399924712

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1336491 Depot 1336491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link