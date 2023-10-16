Hotfix 0.61.3 (Ruined Shelter, Dialogue texts)

Greetings, Viceroys!
We released another small hotfix to address the issues reported over the weekend. We're super grateful for your support!
Changelog:
- Dust particles no longer animate on roads when construction is paused.
- Fixed an issue with Ruined Shelter being destroyable and awarding planks.
- Fixed an issue with Relation buttons remaining visible in the game's Options when scrolling down.
- Corrected various text errors in Aunt Lori's dialogue box in multiple languages.
- Fixed a typo in the Polish translation of enabling all ingredients setting in the gameplay Options.
May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games
