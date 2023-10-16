 Skip to content

Contraband Police update for 16 October 2023

Update 10.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12452447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Blocker in mission "Follow Gavrilov" fixed
  • Logic fix for entry regulations "Congested Streets"
  • fixed collisions on trees
  • improved buildings details
  • most wanted poster fix
  • Cargo zone lv4 improvements

