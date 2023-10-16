- Blocker in mission "Follow Gavrilov" fixed
- Logic fix for entry regulations "Congested Streets"
- fixed collisions on trees
- improved buildings details
- most wanted poster fix
- Cargo zone lv4 improvements
Contraband Police update for 16 October 2023
Update 10.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
