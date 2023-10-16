Progress Stars + Special Mimicry Anomalies

Thank you for your continued support of Midnight Monitor!

Please see today's patch notes:

Progress stars have been added to the Neighbourhood House menu - these will reflect your existing game progress

Special Mimicry anomalies have been added! You'll definitely notice these when they happen 😉

Some other minor anomalies have been added, bringing the total up to 120 anomalies in the new house so far - More to come soon!

Additional minor bug fixes

Please let me know if you have any issues with the new update by emailing viexigames@gmail.com, or by joining the official Discord server at https://discord.gg/xJeMUxvP