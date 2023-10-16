 Skip to content

Inside the Labs update for 16 October 2023

Inside the Labs - New Update (Version 0.0.5)

Build 12452383 · Last edited by Wendy

Dear Steam community,

A new update (version 0.0.5) has dropped!

What has been added and changed?

Added a new map (West Wood Laboratory)
Added a new mutation (Grimfreak)
Added a new objective (Fix Gas Pipes)
Added a new item (Wrench)
Added new microphone input sound setting
Updated Shadow Brooks Laboratory
Updated Grove Laboratory
Updated battery model
Updated translations
Updated gameplay speed (reduced)
Updated AI sound and sound attenuation levels
Updated proximity voice chat
Updated minor UI elements
Updated the tutorial room
Updated default pause menu key to ESCAPE
Finetuned AI
Fixed network locking
Fixed sprinting stuttering
Fixed main door bug

Enjoy!

