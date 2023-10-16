-Reduce explosion force in big trash.
-Correct quadrant permits to function.
-Update some typos.
-Balance and generally increase all blueprint costs
-Update physics material to reduce walking on ice sliding in ships or on asteroids gangways
-Extra solar cube at start.
-Balance socket recipe.
-Update aim speed for warden and tadpole.
-Change turret 1 recipe.
-Remove roof corner duplicated in blueprint shop from start.
-Rename drone pad.
-Correct wall 1 recipe.
-balance solar cube recipes.
-Balance mod craft time.
-Balanced corn per harvest.
-Crops make food sound on eat.
-Added new material for laser rifle 1, 2, and 3 and added to prefab.
-Added laser rifle 1 and 2 to blueprint shop
-Updated permit recipes and data
-Quadrant permits - models, materials, prefabs and data
-Updated turrets 1,2,3
-Functional quadrant permits, used in jump drive like fuel to jump quadrant
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 16 October 2023
Build 0.325
