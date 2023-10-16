2023-10-16 Update Description

1, Added the first person mode
2, Now automatically picks up small items
- Added hints after picking up items
4, Optimized the feel, now the mouse no longer has a sluggish feeling
- Optimized the bomb changing experience
6, Lowering the little spider's voice
7, Reduced the damage and scope of the powder keg
8, Fixed an issue where changing ammo would stand up
9, Fixed an issue where some doors could interact even after they were opened
- Some translation problems have been modified
Changed files in this update