2023-10-16 Update Description

Build 12452325 · Last edited 16 October 2023

1, Added the first person mode

2, Now automatically picks up small items

Added hints after picking up items

4, Optimized the feel, now the mouse no longer has a sluggish feeling

Optimized the bomb changing experience

6, Lowering the little spider's voice

7, Reduced the damage and scope of the powder keg

8, Fixed an issue where changing ammo would stand up

9, Fixed an issue where some doors could interact even after they were opened