 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

末世少女 Zombie Girl update for 16 October 2023

2023-10-16 Update Description

Share · View all patches · Build 12452325 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1, Added the first person mode

2, Now automatically picks up small items

  1. Added hints after picking up items

4, Optimized the feel, now the mouse no longer has a sluggish feeling

  1. Optimized the bomb changing experience

6, Lowering the little spider's voice

7, Reduced the damage and scope of the powder keg

8, Fixed an issue where changing ammo would stand up

9, Fixed an issue where some doors could interact even after they were opened

  1. Some translation problems have been modified

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2618841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link