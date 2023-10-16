 Skip to content

Landlord's Super update for 16 October 2023

Nederlands Language Added

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Nederlands language option provided by the super smart, awesome and cool Mandy van Boxtel.

Also changed the Twitter logo to an X logo ːrageː

Cheers,
Greg

